LONDON - In a move which took many Western observers by surprise, the United States has publicly enlisted China's help in defusing the current stand-off between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

"We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy, because if there is a conflict in the Ukraine it is not going to be good for China either," US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told a news conference in Washington on Thursday (Jan 27).