China climate envoy Xie says he met with John Kerry at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – China Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua says he met with John Kerry, US special climate envoy, for unofficial talks, during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday.

The meeting is a potential sign that relations are warming despite a formal suspension of bilateral negotiations on the issue earlier this year.

Beijing announced it was halting negotiations with the US over climate and several other issues in August, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the island over which China claims sovereignty.

The freeze had implications for broader, multilateral climate negotiations at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Collaboration between the two countries in 2014 helped provide the foundation for the Paris Agreement a year later.

And a joint declaration in the final days of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year helped pave the way for a final accord. BLOOMBERG