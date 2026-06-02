Chile's Kast launches legislative agenda as he seeks to restore popularity

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SANTIAGO, June 1 - Chile's far-right President Jose Antonio Kast, who took office in March, promised a legislative agenda that prioritizes fighting crime, cutting spending and boosting economic growth in his first national address on Monday at the start of Congress' session.

Speaking from Congress in the port city of Valparaiso, he also announced measures to strengthen the police, tighten immigration controls and strip social benefits from some people with criminal convictions.

"Starting tomorrow we're going to move forward with a very intense legislative and administrative agenda," Kast said.

The speech came at a defining moment for Kast. He is seeking to regain momentum after an early drop in approval ratings and cabinet turmoil. Delivering on his campaign promises on security and the economy is seen as critical to shoring up his political base.

As Kast spoke, protesters clashed with police on the streets of Valparaiso.

"Our government's main goal, and there is no other, is that when our mandate is over, Chileans live better, are safer and have more opportunities," Kast said.

Kast also announced bills to reform electricity rates, reduce bureaucracy and modernize medium and small-scale mining. These follow a bill already in Congress designed to stimulate economic growth and boost job creation.

Kast overwhelmingly won the 2025 presidential runoff with promises to crack down on crime and immigration.

But since he took office in March, his approval rating has fallen from 57% to 38%, according to pollster Cadem.

One of Kast's first big challenges came weeks into his presidency when the Iran war led his government to sharply raise fuel prices.

Kast also fired his security minister and another top cabinet member in May after mounting criticism. REUTERS