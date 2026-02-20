Chilean authorities raid homes of former Codelco executives in El Teniente investigation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Claudio Sougarret, The General Manager of El Teniente mine of Codelco, poses for a portrait during a presentation on biodiversity, in Rancagua, Chile, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza/File Photo

SANTIAGO, Feb 19 - Chilean authorities on Thursday raided the homes of two recently dismissed executives of state copper miner Codelco as they continue their investigation into a deadly collapse at the El Teniente mine last year.

Officials during the searches seized digital equipment from ex-Chief Operations Officer Mauricio Barraza and former mine manager Claudio Sougarret, Chile's prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Codelco facilities were also searched, with some equipment voluntarily handed over by the company. Codelco declined to comment.

Authorities added that items belonging to Rodrigo Andrades, former El Teniente projects manager, had been seized in October.

The three executives were removed from their jobs last week after an internal audit found inconsistencies tied to a 2023 rock explosion at El Teniente, including in Codelco's following reports to mining regulator Sernageomin.

Sernageomin said earlier this week it would file formal complaints to authorities.

Last year, the same mine was the site of a collapse that killed six people. REUTERS