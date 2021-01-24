Chile rattled by successive tremors, downgrades tsunami warning

The first tremor of magnitude 7.1 struck in Antarctica (left) while the second one of magnitude 5.6 struck near Santiago.
The first tremor of magnitude 7.1 struck in Antarctica (left) while the second one of magnitude 5.6 struck near Santiago.PHOTOS: USGS
  • Published
    55 min ago

SANTIAGO (REUTERS) - Two tremors hit Chilean territory minutes apart on Saturday (Jan 23) evening, first in Antarctica followed by a second close to the capital Santiago.

Chile's Interior Ministry said on Twitter that the first tremor of magnitude 7.1 struck at 8.36pm local time, 216 km northeast of the O'Higgins Chilean scientific base, and called for the coastal regions of Antarctica to be evacuated because of a tsunami risk.

It also sent a message to Chileans' cellphones around the country, urging people to abandon coastal areas, though the ministry later said this was sent in error.

At 9.07 pm local time, a tremor of magnitude 5.6 struck the Chile-Argentina border region, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, at a depth of 133 km and 30km east of Santiago.


Chile's Bernardo O'Higgins army base is seen at Antarctica in this undated photo provided by the Chilean Army on Dec 22, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 