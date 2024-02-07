Chile ex-President Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash, local media says

SANTIAGO - Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in the south of the country, local news outlet La Tercera said.

Government sources cited by La Tercera said four people were traveling on the helicopter when it crashed, and that three had been "found by first responders."

Chile's national disaster agency SENAPRAD confirmed that a helicopter crash had occurred in the southern town of Lago Ranco and that one person had been killed and three people injured.

The government did not immediately name who was aboard. REUTERS

