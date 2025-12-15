Chile elects Jose Antonio Kast, deepening regional shift to law-and-order politics

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SANTIAGO - Mr Jose Antonio Kast won Chile's presidential election on Dec 14, leveraging voter fears over rising crime and migration to take the country to its sharpest rightward shift since the end of dictatorship in 1990.

Mr Kast secured 59.16 per cent ‍of ​the vote in a run-off with leftist candidate Jeannette Jara, on 40.84 per cent, with ‍over 57 per cent of ballots counted. Ms Jara conceded.

Mr Kast has been a consistent hardliner throughout his decades-long political career. He has proposed building border walls, deploying ​the military ​to high-crime areas, and deporting all migrants in the country illegally.

His victory marks the latest win for a resurgent right wing in Latin America. He joins Ecuador's Daniel Noboa, El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, and Argentina's Javier Milei. In October, ‍the election of centrist Rodrigo Paz ended almost two decades of socialist rule in Bolivia.

It was Mr Kast's third run at the ​presidency and second run-off, after losing to leftist ⁠President Gabriel Boric in 2021. Once seen by many Chileans as too extreme, he has attracted voters who have become increasingly concerned by crime and immigration.

While Chile remains one of the safest countries in Latin America, violent crime has spiked in recent years as organised crime groups have taken ​root, capitalising on the country's porous northern desert borders with coca-producing neighbours Peru and Bolivia, major international marine ports, and surge of migrants susceptible ‌to human and sex trafficking.

The vast majority of migrants ​in Chile illegally have arrived from Venezuela in recent years, government data shows.

Mr Kast's proposals include creating a police force inspired by US Immigration Customs and Enforcement to rapidly detain and expel migrants in the country illegally.

He has also touted massive cuts in public spending.

However, Mr Kast's more radical proposals are likely to face pushback from a divided Congress. While right-wing parties won seats in both legislative houses in a November general election, most of those gains came from more traditional parties. The Senate is evenly split between ‍left and right-wing parties, while the swing vote in the lower house belongs to the populist People's Party.

Chile is ​the world's largest copper producer and a major producer of lithium and expectations of less regulation and market-friendly policies have already buoyed the local ​stock market, peso and equity benchmark.

Mr Kast has previously been outspoken against abortion and the ‌morning-after pill, but changing the country's abortion laws would require a 4/7 majority in Congress to pass. REUTERS