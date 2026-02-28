Chile denies onboard care by Chinese medical ship as US pressure mounts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb 27 - Chile denied permission for a Chinese hospital ship to provide medical services onboard, saying the vessel lacked authorization to treat local residents, a decision that came amid heightened pressure from the U.S. over a proposed undersea cable project.

The medical ship Silk Road Ark is currently on a voyage to about a dozen countries and arrived in waters off the Chilean port city of Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Chile's Ministry of Health said through its regional office that it had been reviewing a request made through the foreign ministry at the end of 2025 that the ship offer medical services aboard for local people, but would not grant authorization.

“We determined that it is not appropriate to authorize this health operation to function on the ship’s facilities,” the health ministry said, refererring to a local health code that restricts such services to professionals accredited in the country.

China's embassy in Chile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chile has been navigating pressure from Washington over its ties to China.

The U.S. said it would impose visa restrictions for three Chilean officials who it said compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and undermined regional security.

Chilean foreign minister Alberto van Klaveren said a proposal by two Chinese companies to build an undersea cable linking Chile and Hong Kong had concerned the U.S., which believed the project could pose a threat to security.

Chilean officials have said the project is in early stages and has not been confirmed. REUTERS