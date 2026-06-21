Chicago police investigate shooting that left 12 injured

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DETROIT, June 20 - An apparent drive-by shooting in Chicago injured at least 12 people on Friday night, police said.

• The shooting occurred near Princeton Park on the city's South Side.

• A red SUV pulled alongside a large crowd, and two people from inside fired gunshots into the crowd before fleeing, police said.

• Police did not provide information on possible suspects.

• Two of the victims are in critical condition, police said. REUTERS