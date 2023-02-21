ChatGPT fuels boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO – Until recently, Mr Brett Schickler never imagined he could be a published author, though he had dreamed about it.

But after learning about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program, he figured an opportunity had landed in his lap.

“The idea of writing a book finally seemed possible,” said Mr Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York. “I thought, ‘I can do this.’“

Using the AI software, which can generate blocks of text from simple prompts, he created a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a matter of hours, offering it for sale in January through Amazon.com’s self-publishing unit.

In the book, Sammy the Squirrel, crudely rendered also using AI, learns from his forest friends about saving money after happening upon a gold coin. He crafts an acorn-shaped piggy bank, invests in an acorn trading business, and hopes to one day buy an acorn grinding stone.

Sammy becomes the wealthiest squirrel in the forest, the envy of his friends and “the forest started prospering”, according to the book.

The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale Of Saving And Investing sold in the Amazon Kindle store for US$2.99 (S$4) – or US$9.99 for a printed version – has netted Mr Schickler less than US$100, he said. While that may not sound like much, it is enough to inspire him to compose other books using the software.

“I could see people making a whole career out of this,” said Mr Schickler, who used prompts on ChatGPT like “write a story about a dad teaching his son about financial literacy”.

He is currently on the leading edge of a movement testing the promise and limitations of ChatGPT, which debuted in November and has sent shock waves through Silicon Valley and beyond for its uncanny ability to create cogent blocks of text instantly.

There were more than 200 e-books in Amazon’s Kindle store as at mid-February listing ChatGPT as an author or co-author, including How To Write And Create Content Using ChatGPT, The Power Of Homework and poetry collection Echoes Of The Universe.

And the number is rising daily. There is even a new sub-genre on Amazon: Books about using ChatGPT, written entirely by ChatGPT.

But due to the nature of ChatGPT and many authors’ failure to disclose they have used it, it is nearly impossible to get a full accounting of how many e-books may be written by AI.

The software’s emergence has already ruffled some of the biggest technology firms, prompting Alphabet and Microsoft to hastily debut new functions in Google and Bing, respectively, that incorporate AI.

The rapid consumer adoption of ChatGPT has spurred frenzied activity in tech circles as investors pour money into AI-focused start-ups and given technology firms new purpose amid the gloom of massive layoffs. Microsoft, for one, received fawning coverage this month over its otherwise moribund Bing search engine after demonstrating an integration with ChatGPT.

But already there are concerns over authenticity, because ChatGPT learns how to write by scanning millions of pages of existing text. An experiment with AI by CNET resulted in multiple corrections and apparent plagiarism before the tech news site suspended its use.