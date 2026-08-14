Chad's president pardons main rival and opposition leader in jail
N'DJAMENA, Aug 14 - Chad's presidency said in a statement that President Mahamat Idriss Déby has pardoned his main rival and opposition leader Success Masra, who has been in jail for more than a year for inciting violence and complicity to murder.
• Masra, a former prime minister, was sentenced to 20 years and fined 1 billion CFA francs ($1.77 million) last year in a trial that was criticized by human rights activists as politically motivated.
• Masra will be released in the coming days, the statement said, after the presidency agreed to a request for a pardon submitted by his attorneys.
• Masra was internationally recognized as the most vocal figure in the opposition. He will be freed along with eight other political figures, the statement said.
• "These nine individuals will be released as soon as the Ministry of Justice makes the necessary arrangements in the coming hours and days," the presidency said.
• "They have been pardoned by the Head of State. However, the pardon does not waive the civil penalties, which remain enforceable." REUTERS