Cathay Pacific to reduce flights until end of February

HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific is reducing its schedule by 12 flights a day on average until the end of February in an effort to avoid disruptions over the peak Chinese New Year travel period, the company said on Jan 7.

“We have taken measures to ensure Cathay Pacific’s flights will operate normally for the coming Chinese New Year travel peak,” chief executive Ronald Lam said in an e-mailed statement.

The Hong Kong carrier is pre-emptively adjusting its flight operations after cancelling several dozen flights over Christmas and New Year because of a shortage of pilots.

The airline said it is consolidating flights, focusing on routes with multiple daily flights. BLOOMBERG