Cat-astrophic for nature? Felines eat more than 2,000 species, including those at risk: Study

Cats are eating more than 2,000 species of wildlife globally, including hundreds that are of conservation concern, a new study has found.

The research, conducted by wildlife journal Nature, was the first to quantify what cats eat on a global scale.

Cats were found to eat 981 species of birds, 463 reptiles and 431 mammals, according to the paper published by Nature Communications on Dec 12.

They were also found to consume 119 species of insects and 57 amphibians.

Researchers said what felines eat have a significant impact on wildlife, and called cats “among the most problematic invasive species in the world”.

Around 350, or 17 per cent, of the species outlined in the paper are of conservation concern, the researchers said.

These are listed as near threatened, threatened or extinct on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.

“Among the 347 species of conservation concern, birds were the greatest number of species in all categories, followed closely by mammals and reptiles,” the researchers said.

“One attribute that has allowed cats to be successful invaders is their generalist diet,” they added.

The scientists, whose figures were based on hundreds of existing studies, said they believe the final estimates would be higher, as more research is done.

“While cat diet studies were found to be globally distributed, most are from Australia and North America, with Africa, parts of Eurasia and South America all being under-represented. As such, there is a strong likelihood that as studies are conducted in under-represented locations and unevaluated islands, more species of conservation concern will be added to our list,” the researchers said.

Cats are among the most widely distributed species on the planet.

They can be found on every continent except Antarctica and have been introduced to hundreds of islands, the researchers said.