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Carney’s Liberals win 3 special elections to keep majority as Canada confronts Trump threats

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to the media on Aug 22, after suspending trade negotiations with the US.

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal party won three special elections on Sept 1, maintaining Carney’s slim majority in Parliament at a time when he has called for national unity to face a worsening trade war with US President Donald Trump.

Liberal candidates won seats in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec after Carney’s government first secured a majority in April.

The seats in British Columbia and Ontario were Liberal strongholds, but in the French-speaking province of Quebec it was a tightly fought contest in a riding previously held by the Conservatives, making it the most significant win for Carney. Quebec voters will vote on Oct 5 in an election the separatists are favoured to win, despite falling support for independence.

“At this consequential time for Canada, voters have placed their trust in our government’s plan,” Carney said in a statement.

“Canada is being tested in a changing world,” he said.

“We are building our strength at home and diversifying our trading relationships abroad.”

Carney broke off trade talks with the Trump administration in August, saying Canada had been “attacked” and that American officials did not respect the country’s sovereignty.

Trump issued an executive order last week changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America and called again for Canada to become the 51st state.

Another six special elections in Canada will be held in coming months to fill remaining vacancies. REUTERS