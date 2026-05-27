Carney thanks former Canadian environment minister ahead of expected party resignation

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FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Steven Guilbeault speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 15, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA, May 27 - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked his former cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault on Wednesday ahead of his expected resignation from the Liberal party's caucus later in the day over dissatisfaction with government climate policies.

Guilbeault's planned resignation, first reported by the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star, will reduce the already slim majority of Carney's Liberals in Parliament to one seat.

Carney thanked Guilbeault for his many contributions to the people of Canada, saying they worked together when the prime minister was a United Nations special representative for climate.

"It's for him to make decisions about his career," Carney said. "I wish him all the best and I'm sure in some way, shape or form, we'll have an opportunity to continue to work together on issues of interest."

In November, Guilbeault, then identity and culture minister, quit Carney’s cabinet over his opposition to a deal Ottawa made with the oil-producing province of Alberta to roll back certain climate rules to spur investment in energy production.

Guilbeault previously served as environment minister under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney's government secured a majority in April, after three special elections in Ontario and Quebec gave his Liberal party 174 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons.

Carney had said a majority would help him deal more effectively with the trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump, in addition to likely sparing him another election for years and making it easier to pass legislation. The Liberals need 172 seats for a bare majority.

Laura Stephenson, a professor of political science at the University of Western Ontario, said Guilbeault's resignation showed parts of the Liberal party might not be on board with Carney's policies prioritizing the economy.

She said several other Liberal lawmakers have suggested they might also quit, possibly leaving Carney with another minority government.

"It's tricky to balance concerns from the West that deal with energy while also supporting those who like the party's more leftist-environmental bent," she said. "Carney's got a clear vision, but whether his party will unite behind him at all times is not clear." REUTERS