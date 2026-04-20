Carney says Canada’s US ties have become a weakness

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US President Donald Trump welcoming Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington DC, on Oct 7, 2025.

CALGARY - Canada's close ties to the United States were once a strength but have become a weakness, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on April 19, in a video message to his country in which he also praised the heroism of military leaders who fought against US invasion more than two centuries ago.

Holding up a small toy soldier depiction of General Isaac Brock, the British military leader who died defending what is now Canada from a US invasion in the War of 1812, Mr Carney said Canada can't control the disruption coming from its US neighbours, and can't bet its future on the hope that it will suddenly stop.

"The situation today feels unique, but we've faced down threats like this before," Mr Carney said, referencing General Brock and several other Canadian historical figures, including Chief Tecumseh who united Indigenous Nations across the Great Lakes to resist US expansion in 1812.

Mr Carney, who secured a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government last week, has said his electoral win will help him deal more effectively in the trade war started by US President Donald Trump.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick slammed Canada as a difficult trading partner last week.

Canada, which sends almost 70 per cent of its exports to the United States, is this year due to review the trilateral US-Mexico-Canada free trade treaty. US officials have suggested they want major changes to the pact.

As well as imposing tariffs on Canadian exports such as steel, aluminum and autos, Mr Trump has repeatedly mused about annexing Canada and turning it into the 51st US state.

Mr Carney's office did not immediately respond to questions about why he had released the video now and why he had praised figures who resisted US expansionism.

Mr Carney said he plans to give regular addresses to Canadians in the weeks and months ahead to update them on what his government is doing to grow Canada's economy and defend its sovereignty.

"It's our country, it's our future, we are taking back control," he said. REUTERS