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Capybara caucus wades into politics with surprise visit to Brazilian legislature

Two capybaras were seen wandering the halls of the state legislature of Mato Grosso, in central Brazil, on July 30.

What weighs up to 80kg, lives near water, eats a lot of grass, and has suddenly developed an interest in parliamentary procedures? Two “lobbying” capybaras.

On July 30, the pair entered the state legislature of Mato Grosso, in central Brazil, where politicians were preparing to vote. They crossed the reception area and approached the turnstiles as if they were deep-pocketed political donors seeking to sway the vote.

Their legislative agenda was not disclosed. They may have wanted to expand wetlands, cut taxes on waterfront properties or push universal access to ornamental fountains.

Nayara Bueno, a staff member, filmed the capybaras and attempted to redirect them.

“Go over there,” she told them. The capybaras complied.

Their appearance was not entirely unexpected.

The legislature stands beside a park and across from a lake, and capybaras frequently visit the grounds at dusk. They eat the grass, wade into the fountain and, according to one legislative consultant, use the pedestrian crossing.

Capybaras are the world’s largest living rodents and typically weigh between 27kg and 79kg .

They are social, semi-aquatic and famously unbothered. They can sit calmly beside crocodiles, monkeys, birds and human beings, a trait which has tickled social media users and made them popular online.

At the legislature, the capybaras displayed an instinctive understanding of politics. They entered without an appointment, offered no policy details and attracted considerable media attention.

When challenged, they returned to the park without answering questions.

The visit caused no damage. No lawmakers were bitten, no furniture was overturned, and no vote was disrupted.

The capybaras did not introduce a Bill, accept a committee assignment or accuse the other party of betraying the nation.

By evening, they were back near the lake, where they resumed eating grass and staring peacefully into the middle distance.

Their approval ratings remain high.

“Capybaras are the best rodents ever,” one admirer said in a social media post documenting the incident, while another called them “love babies”.

“They’re the spirit animal of Brazil. I can totally see them sipping on a caipirinha while grooving to some samba,” a commenter wrote.

One said the capybaras actually had business being there, as the legislature’s environmental committee was in session.

Others could not help but take a jab at actual politicians.

“They were still more effective than any US senator or congressman,” one social media user said.