Captain, crew members in deadly Guyana ferry accident charged with murder

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rescue efforts progress after MV Barima, a ferry carrying people, capsized off the coast of Guyana in South America, in this handout image released on July 19, 2026. Bishop Juan Edghill/Handout via REUTERS

GEORGETOWN, July 28 - The captain and two crew members of a passenger ferry in Guyana that capsized were charged with murder on Tuesday, more than a week after the disaster killed 73 people and left 30 others still missing.

The MV Barima, an 87-year-old ship, sank on July 18 while traveling from the capital, Georgetown, to the northwestern village of Port Kaituma.

Captain Kevin Price, 40, and crew members Rondell Dwayne Roberts, 42, and Delon Granderson, 33, appeared before a Georgetown court on murder charges, police said.

They were not required to enter pleas, and Reuters could not immediately contact the defendants or their representatives for comment.

The three were remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to August 3.

The disaster has prompted a wide-ranging investigation into the ferry services, which are run by the Transport and Harbours Department under the Ministry of Public Works. President Irfaan Ali has announced a commission of inquiry into the accident.

Authorities say 76 passengers and crew members were rescued from the MV Barima. They believe 179 people were on board when the ferry sank.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said two of the crew members, including the captain, had tested positive for marijuana. He also said many on board had not been listed on the vessel's passenger manifest. The vessel, however, had been deemed seaworthy and had kept up with its maintenance schedule, he added.

Opposition lawmakers have called for the resignations of Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Public Utilities and Aviation Minister Deodat Indar. REUTERS