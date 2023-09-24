Capsule with Nasa’s first asteroid sample heads for Utah touchdown

SALT LATE CITY, Utah - A Nasa capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid is due to return to Earth on Sunday, expected to streak through the atmosphere and parachute into the Utah desert to deliver its celestial specimen to scientists.

The robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex is scheduled to release the gumdrop-shaped capsule, transporting about a cup of gravelly asteroid material, at 6:42am Eastern Daylight Time (6:42pm Singapore time) for a final descent to Earth, the climax of a seven-year voyage.

Plans call for the capsule to touch down a little more than four hours later within a 650 sq km landing zone west of Salt Lake City on the United States military’s vast Utah Test and Training Range.

Success of the mission, a joint effort between Nasa and the University of Arizona, would mark the third asteroid sample, and by far the biggest, ever returned to Earth for analysis, following two similar missions by Japan’s space agency ending in 2010 and 2020.

Osiris-Rex collected its specimen from Bennu, a small, carbon-rich asteroid discovered in 1999 and classified as a “near-Earth object” because it passes relatively close to our planet every six years, though the odds of an impact are considered remote.

Apparently made up of a loose collection of rocks, like a rubble pile, Bennu measures just 500 metres across, making it slightly wider than the Empire State Building is tall but tiny compared with the Chicxulub asteroid that struck Earth some 66 million years ago, wiping out the dinosaurs.

Primordial relic

Like other asteroids, Bennu is a relic of the early solar system. Because its present-day chemistry and mineralogy are virtually unchanged since forming some 4.5 billion years ago, it holds valuable clues to the origins and development of rocky planets such as Earth.

It may even contain organic molecules similar to those necessary for the emergence of microbes.

Samples returned three years ago by the Japanese mission Hayabusa2 from Ryugu, another near-Earth asteroid, were found to contain two organic compounds, buttressing the hypothesis that celestial objects such as comets, asteroids and meteorites that bombarded early Earth seeded the young planet with the primordial ingredients for life.

Osiris-Rex launched in September 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018, then spent nearly two years orbiting the asteroid before venturing close enough to snatch a sample of the loose surface material with its robot arm on Oct 20, 2020.

The spacecraft departed Bennu in May 2021 for a 1.9 billion km cruise back to Earth, including two orbits around the sun. If mission control commands the release of the sample-return capsule as planned, it will be jettisoned within 107,800 km of Earth for the final leg of its return flight.

Hitting the upper atmosphere at 35 times the speed of sound, the capsule is expected to glow red hot as it plunges earthward and temperatures inside the vessel peak at 2,800 deg C.