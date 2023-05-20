Canadian PM Trudeau’s ‘manner legs’ pose steals limelight during visit in South Korea

From sporting a new beard to photos of him shirtless in his younger days, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again caused a stir on the Internet.

This time, his “manner legs” are making the headlines in South Korea.

On Wednesday, Mr Trudeau, who is in South Korea for a summit, was photographed with local politicians. And one incident involving him and National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo went viral.

During their photo session, Mr Kim can be seen standing on his tiptoes, as there is a 20cm height difference between the two.

Mr Trudeau, who is reportedly over 1.8m, then bent down momentarily to Mr Kim’s height, eliciting laughter from both countries’ delegates.

He then spread his legs apart and appeared to be at the same height as Mr Kim.

This move was later identified as “manner legs” in South Korea. It is meant to level the height between two people, signalling a sign of respect – a practice which some South Korean celebrities have also adopted.

In 2012, actor Lee Kwang Soo, who is over 1.9m, was seen in a picture in between filming, lowering his height to match that of a hairstylist by standing with his legs spread wide.

Mr Trudeau’s pose garnered praises from the South Korean media, with The Chosun Ilbo newspaper describing it as a “heart-warming scene” and TV news outlet YTN suggesting the act showed a “caring” attitude.

However, The Guardian, which cited Canadian conservative news outlet True North, said the meeting had “some Canadians accusing (Mr) Trudeau of embarrassing Canada while abroad once again”.

In 2016, he attempted to shake hands with former US president Barack Obama and former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto at a summit, but that move sparked confusion, resulting in good-humoured laughs from them.

Mr Trudeau’s visit to South Korea is the first in nine years by a Canadian leader and marks the 60th anniversary of relations. He met President Yoon Suk-yeol and pitched greater collaboration between the two countries.