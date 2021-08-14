Canadian PM said to be planning Sept 20 snap polls

OTTAWA • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a snap election for Sept 20 to seek voter approval for the government's costly plans to combat Covid-19, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Mr Trudeau is set to make the announcement tomorrow, said the sources on Thursday, who requested anonymity.

His aides have said for months that the ruling Liberals would push for an election before the end of this year, two years ahead of schedule.

Mr Trudeau has only a minority government and relies on other parties to push through legislation. In recent months, he has complained about what he calls opposition obstruction.

The Liberals racked up record debt levels as they spent to shield individuals and businesses from Covid-19. They plan to inject another C$100 billion (S$108 billion) - between 3 per cent and 4 per cent of gross domestic product - into the economy over the next three years.

Mr Trudeau came to power in 2015 with a majority of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, but in 2019 he was reduced to a minority after old photos of him wearing blackface emerged.

"Circumstances have changed massively since 2019. We need to know whether Canadians support our plans for economic recovery," said one of the sources. Opposition parties say the election is both unnecessary and risky, given a worsening fourth wave of Covid-19.

"Mr Trudeau has made his priority this selfish summer election and a try for a power grab," New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.

Growth is set to rebound in the third quarter and Canada currently has one of the world's best Covid-19 inoculation rates.

Investors are looking for signs that the next government could dial back the fiscal spending, with activity already on track to make a full recovery.

The sources said that as the campaign advanced, the Liberals would remind Canadians of the government's record.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said that at end-July, Canada had received more than 66 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, enough to fully inoculate every eligible person.

