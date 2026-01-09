Canadian PM Carney and Brazilian President Lula urge Venezuelan-led transition process

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has spoken to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva about the situation in Venezuela.

The US military seized ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife from Venezuela in a raid over the weekend and brought the two to New York.

“The lead ers emphasised the necessity for all parties to uphold international law and the principle of sovereignty,” Mr Carney’s office said in a statement about his discussion with Mr Lula.

“They affirmed their support for a peaceful, negotiated and Venezuelan-led transition process that respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people,” he added.

The UN human rights office has said the US intervention in Venezuela was a violation of international law that made the world less safe.

US President Donald Trump told The New York Times in an interview published on J an 8 that the US could oversee Venezuela and control its oil revenue for years.

Mr Trump has decided to back Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez, instead of Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado.

Mr Carney spoke to the Venezuelan opposition leader on Jan 4 and his office said he thanked her “for her resolute voice on behalf of the Venezuelan people”.

Canada has been critical of Maduro’s government over reported human rights abuses in Venezuela, and Mr Carney called his removal from power “welcome news”, but Ottawa did not directly praise the US military raid in the South American nation. Mr Carney has also urged parties to uphold international law.

Mr Lula has condemned Washington’s actions as crossing an “unacceptable line”. REUTERS