Canadian miner Vizsla Silver says abducted Mexico workers found dead

Feb 9 - Canadian miner Vizsla Silver said on Monday workers who were abducted from the company's project site in Concordia, Mexico, have been found dead.

Last month, the Vancouver-based company had reported that 10 of its workers were abducted from its Panuco project in Mexico.

The miner said it is awaiting confirmation from the Mexican authorities and will provide further updates.

Shares of the company were down 7.1% in morning trading. REUTERS

Mexico

