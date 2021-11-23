Canadian govt pledges help for flood-hit province facing more rain

BRITISH COLUMBIA • Canada's federal government has pledged to help flood-hit British Columbia as the province faces more rain this week.

The armed forces are sending more than 500 troops and have 12 aircraft working to assist in relief efforts for at least the next 30 days, with thousands more troops available if needed, federal ministers - including Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and National Defence Minister Anita Anand - said on Sunday.

The government is also waiving the Covid-19 test requirement for re-entry to Canada for people living along the border who cross into the United States to get essential supplies such as fuel and food.

The measures came as Vancouver, Canada's third-largest city, and its surrounding areas are preparing for more rain a week after deadly floods left residents of south-west British Columbia under fuel rationing and travel curbs.

Between 20mm and 40mm of rain were expected in the areas of the province yesterday and today, Mr Blair said.

"There is possibility of that water making its way into the affected regions," he said. "The ground is quite saturated and, right now, there is nowhere for it to go."

The so-called once-in-a-century storm washed away chunks of highways, closed the tracks of Canada's two major railways and caused at least four deaths after a mudslide.

The province - a major conduit to Asian markets and home to one of the busiest ports on the West Coast - is in a state of emergency after the deluge last week.

Infrastructure damage cut off the region from the rest of the country by land for days and, last Friday, prompted the province to announce fuel rationing for vehicles.

