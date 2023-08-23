Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who does not own a car, fined for speeding

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was caught driving 132 kmh and has paid the ticket in full. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, an avid cyclist who says she does not own a car, was fined C$273 (S$273.50) for speeding in her home province of Alberta, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Freeland was caught driving 132 kmh between the towns of Grande Prairie and Peace River and has paid the ticket in full, her spokesman Katherine Cuplinskas said.

The news was first broken by the Counter Signal website.

Ms Cuplinskas did not say when the incident occurred and what the speed limit had been on that stretch of road. The maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110kmh.

Ms Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada’s largest city, and is often photographed on her bike.

“A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don’t actually own a car,” she told reporters in July.

“I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway – it’s actually healthier for our family,” she said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Earn more, pay more: Finnish tycoon slapped with $175,000 fine for speeding
Last US presidential arrest tied to speeding horse

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top