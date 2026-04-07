Canada's Vizsla Silver confirms nine dead workers after abduction at Mexican mine

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April 6 - Canadian miner Vizsla Silver on Monday confirmed the death of nine of its 10 workers who had been abducted in Concordia, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, in late January.

In February, the Mexican attorney general's office said it had found 10 bodies in the municipality, identifying five at the time.

Two more workers of the Vancouver-based miner were later confirmed dead, while three remained missing.

The workers were abducted from a silver mine in an area that the security authorities say was under the control of "Los Chapitos," a faction of the Sinaloa cartel led by the sons of former drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Vizsla Silver said it continues to cooperate fully with Mexican authorities in their ongoing investigation. REUTERS