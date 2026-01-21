Canada’s military has modelled hypothetical US invasion, reports say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OTTAWA – Canada’s military has modelled how it would respond to an American invasion after US President Donald Trump publicly talked about the country as a potential 51st state , according to a report in the Globe and Mail.

The northern nation’s defence would include tactics similar to those used in Afghanistan against Russian and later US-led forces, according to the Globe, which cited government officials it didn’t name.

The officials stressed they consider a US invasion to be highly unlikely.

The Economist, also citing people it didn’t name, reported earlier in January that Canada’s military is discussing worst-case scenarios that, though improbable, “now include incursions by America.”

The preparations underscore how sharply relations between the two long-standing allies have deteriorated during Mr Trump’s second term.

The countries have not been in armed conflict against each other since the War of 1812, when Canada, then a British colony, successfully repelled American advances.

Since then, the US military has grown into the world’s most powerful.

Officials told the Globe the model assumes an attack from the south in which American forces would overcome Canada’s positions on land and at sea within a week – or potentially in as little as two days.

In such a scenario, the Canadian military envisions small groups of irregular fighters or armed civilians carrying out ambushes, sabotage or drone warfare, the Globe reported.

Those tactics could include so-called “hit-and-run” attacks involving improvised explosive devices, similar to those used by the Taliban in Afghanistan against the US and allied forces, including Canada.

The office of Canada’s defence minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reports come as Mr Trump takes an increasingly aggressive posture towards Greenland , Canada’s Arctic neighbour.

In an early-morning Truth Social post on Jan 20, he published an image showing a map with both Canada and Greenland covered by the American flag.

Mr Wesley Wark, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, said a direct US military invasion of Canada was “extremely unlikely,” though he’d heard from contacts in the defence sector that contingency planning was underway as a worst-case scenario.

These plans were prompted by Mr Trump’s second administration and were not in place during the Biden presidency, he said.

They are tightly held and he has not reviewed them directly, Mr Wark added.

“The planning is necessary. The prospect is unimaginable,” he said. “I think the real concerns for the Canadian government are less the unreality of a US military attack on Canada and more the growing realities of economic coercion and political pressure.”

Potential US political pressure points include exploiting and amplifying separatist movements in Alberta and Quebec through tactics such as disinformation campaigns, he said, while economic coercion could manifest as demands for open access to Canadian energy resources, critical minerals and water.

Security pressures could arise over the Canadian Arctic, with the US potentially demanding greater access and control, and possibly reigniting the dispute over the sovereignty of the Northwest Passage, Mr Wark said.

In the unlikely event of a full-scale assault, a Canadian defence strategy would probably involve partisan warfare and a retreat to “northern fortresses” to preserve military and governmental capabilities.

Canada is a vast country, he pointed out – “the occupation of which would be hugely challenging for the American military.”

Foreign Minister Anita Anand told Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Canada is bolstering its Arctic presence.

The country plans to spend 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence this fiscal year and aims to meet the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s 5 per cent target by 2035.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is considering sending a small contingent of troops to Greenland to join forces from Denmark, France, the UK and other nations for NATO exercises, but has not announced a final decision.

“Canada will never be the 51st state,” Ms Anand said. “We will always ensure that we stand four square behind our NATO allies.” BLOOMBERG