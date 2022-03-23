Canada's Arctic security moves to forefront after Russian invasion of Ukraine

OTTAWA (AFP) - After the West broke off cooperation with Russia in the Arctic over its invasion of Ukraine, Canada is now scrambling to fortify defences of what its top general called "Nato's northern flank."

Canada's chief of the defence staff, General Wayne Eyre, has warned that "much more effort" is needed to bolster domestic security with a strong "focus on the north."

Defence Minister Anita Anand, who is planning an Arctic trip soon, similarly vowed significant new military spending that would narrow the gap in Canada's two-per cent-of-GDP pledge to Nato (currently 1.39 per cent).

"As we're taking a look at what is happening in Ukraine, we're also having a very close look at what else Russia is doing in the world, and the far north is a key area of concern," Gen Eyre told a security conference in Ottawa earlier this month.

He noted that Russia in the past decade has "reoccupied formerly abandoned Cold War bases" in the region, and said "it's not inconceivable that our sovereignty may be challenged."

The general and others downplayed the likelihood of Russia landing troops in Canada's Arctic, citing the harsh climate and 1,000 miles (1,600km) of sea ice between the two. Norway, which shares a small land border with Russia, should be more concerned.

Both nations along with the United States and other Nato allies held military drills this month in the north - including bomber interceptions, mine-sweeping in waters off Alaska and landing paratroopers in the snow.

All agree that North America's Arctic defences - like the Cold War-era radar surveillance programme known as the North Warning System (NWS) - need upgrading to track more modern and faster aircraft and missiles.

Ms Anand promised "a robust package to modernise" the NWS and other continental defences, which analysts estimate will cost tens of billions of dollars and includes ice breakers, warships and a contract for 88 new fighter jets to be decided this year.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, after telling a Montreal forum on Monday (March 21) that Ottawa "must better equip our soldiers," noted Germany's 100 billion euros (S$149.53 billion) spending spree to modernise its armed forces in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Arctic expert Professor Michael Byers at the University of British Columbia, defence spending has long been a third rail of Canadian politics.

Ottawa, he explained, "didn't feel any urgency" after the Cold War ended, which may have been justified "if you don't think that a nuclear armed power is going to invade a significant democracy."

Associate Professor Robert Huebert of the University of Calgary's Arctic Institute called it a "stick your head in the snow attitude."