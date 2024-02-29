Canada will reinstate some visa requirements for Mexicans, says CBC

Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 06:38 AM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 06:38 AM

OTTAWA - Canada will reinstate some visa requirements for Mexican nationals on Thursday in a bid to curb the flow of asylum seekers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said, citing a senior official.

Last month the premier of Quebec, the second most populous of Canada's 10 provinces, urged Ottawa to stem the flow of refugees and to compensate the province for costs.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the lack of visa requirements for Mexican travelers meant more refugees were arriving by plane and complained the province's social services were at a breaking point.

The office of Immigration Minister Marc Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal Liberal government said last month it was weighing a number of measures to prevent Mexican nationals from flying into the country to request asylum.

Canada struck a deal with Washington last year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the United States. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top