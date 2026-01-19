Canada weighs sending troops to Greenland despite Trump’s tariff threat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is considering sending soldiers to Greenland to take part in military exercises with NATO allies.

- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is considering sending soldiers to Greenland to take part in military exercises with NATO allies, a move that would risk retaliation from the US.

The government has drafted plans for a small number of Canadian Armed Forces troops to join those from Britain, France, Denmark and other nations , according to a person familiar with the matter, confirming an earlier report by CBC News.

The Prime Minister has not made a decision yet, the person said, speaking on the condition they not be identified talking about private discussions.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff, rising to 25 per cent in June , on eight European nations for saying they would undertake token NATO military exercises in Greenland.

That threat has led to significant pushback in Europe.

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit in the coming days to discuss the matter as they explore possible retaliatory measures, including counter-tariffs.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Mr Trump on Jan 18 and told him the US tariff manoeuvre was “wrong”.

Earlier on Jan 18, Mr Carney said Greenland’s future is for Denmark and Greenland to decide, and that he will reiterate that message to MrTrump if they speak about it.

“It’s a serious situation,” Mr Carney said at a news conference in Qatar, where he travelled after concluding a visit to China.

“We’re concerned about this escalation, to be absolutely clear,” he said.

Mr Carney is next headed to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mr Trump is also attending, but it is not yet known whether the two leaders will meet there.

The security of Greenland “very much falls within the responsibilities of NATO”, Mr Carney said, adding he has spoken with European leaders and North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners about it.

“We always will support sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, wherever their geographic location is,” he said.

Asked what he would say to Mr Trump about it, Mr Carney replied: “I’m going to say everything I just said.”

Canada’s economy is more exposed to Mr Trump’s tariff policy than almost any other, as almost 70 per cent of its goods exports are shipped to the US.

Mr Trump first put a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian products almost a year ago, then raised that to 35 per cent in August – though many items remain exempt if they are compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. BLOOMBERG