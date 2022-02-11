Canada-US border city seeks court order to remove truck protesters

WINDSOR/WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A Canadian mayor said on Thursday (Feb 10) his city was seeking a court order to remove anti-coronavirus mandate protesters who have blocked a vital US-Canada trade route and forced automakers in both countries to reduce operations.

The closure of the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest border crossings in North America and a supply route for Detroit's carmakers, has US and Canadian officials scrambling to find alternate routes to limit any economic damage.

Canadian truckers started the protests as a "Freedom Convoy" occupying the capital, Ottawa, opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers mirrored by the US government.

They began blocking the Ambassador Bridge on Monday and have since shut two smaller border crossings.

Canadian federal ministers have called the blockade illegal and asked protesters to return home.

Police near the Ambassador Bridge have begun receiving additional manpower, Mr Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, which borders Detroit, told CNN.

"(If) the protesters don't leave, there will have to be a path forward. If that means physically removing them, that means physically removing them, and we're prepared to do that," Mr Dilkens said.

Mr Dilkens later said Windsor was seeking an injunction from Ontario Superior Court to have the protesters removed, adding he was striving to resolve the issue peacefully and ensure nobody gets hurt.

"(While) it may be gratifying for someone to see the forced removal of the demonstrators, such action may inflame the situation and certainly cause more folks to come here and add to the protest, and we don't want to risk additional conflict," Mr Dilkens said.

With traffic at times shut in both directions, General Motors Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Thursday they had to cancel or reduce shifts because of parts shortages, tacking on to earlier cuts announced by Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota said it was suspending production through Saturday at its plants in Ontario and Kentucky, affecting manufacturing of the Camry, RAV4 and other popular models.

The Ambassador Bridge was completely shut down in both directions on Thursday at 3.15pm EST (4.15am Singapore time on Friday), according to a Reuters witness.