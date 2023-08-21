Canada to deploy armed forces in British Columbia to tackle fast-spreading fires

OTTAWA - Canada is sending armed forces to tackle fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday, as the western province deals with tinder-dry conditions and winds that have put more than 35,000 people under evacuation order.

The province imposed an emergency late on Friday, giving officials more power to deal with fire risks.

By Saturday, more than 35,000 residents were under an evacuation order and another 30,000 were under an evacuation alert.

The McDougall Creek fire is centred around Kelowna, a city some 300km east of Vancouver with a population of about 150,000.

But other blazes, exacerbated by severe drought, have been reported closer to the US border and in the US Pacific Northwest.

Ministers and government officials urged residents living in evacuation order zones to take immediate action in the interest of their own lives and that of the firefighters.

British Columbia Premier David Eby also imposed a ban on non-essential travel on Saturday in order to free-up accommodation for evacuees and firefighters. Authorities urged people to avoid travelling to fire zones and operate drones to take pictures, which they said would hamper the work of firefighters.

Officials have not yet given any estimates of the total number of buildings destroyed.

Mr Trudeau in a tweet said that the federal government has agreed to send in assistance following a request from the British Columbia government.

Forest fires are not uncommon in Canada but the spread of blazes and disruptions underscore the severity of its worst wildfire season yet.

The fires have drained local resources and drawn in federal government assistance as well as support from 13 countries.

At least four firefighters have died in the line of duty.