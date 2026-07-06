Canada to announce submarine contract winner on July 6: Report

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The announcement will be made before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to a NATO leaders’ summit scheduled for July 7 and July 8 in Turkey.

TORONTO – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will announce on July 6 the preferred bidder in a contract to build 12 submarines for Canada’s navy, Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported on July 5.

The announcement will be made before Carney heads to a NATO leaders’ summit scheduled for July 7 and July 8 in Turkey, the report said, citing sources.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two contenders for the contract are Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, which is a German-Norwegian partnership, and South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.

Canada, under pressure from the United States to increase defence spending, has hit NATO’s military spending target of 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) earlier than originally planned. NATO leaders have agreed to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence and security-related investments by 2035.

Canada is also aiming to announce around 10 founding nations for a global defence bank at the NATO summit. REUTERS