Canada says total of 59 people evacuated from Gaza on Tuesday

OTTAWA -A total of 59 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members were evacuated out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday, Canada's foreign ministry said, fewer than initially expected.

Earlier in the day Ottawa had said a first group of 20-25 Canadians was evacuated from the Israeli-besieged Palestinian territory and another 80 people were expected to leave later on Tuesday.

"As the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable, Canadians should be prepared for significant delays at the Rafah border," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canada said Israel told it last week that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members would be able to leave the Gaza Strip in the coming days. The Rafah crossing was closed on Nov. 4-5 and reopened late on Monday. REUTERS