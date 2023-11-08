Canada says total of 59 people evacuated from Gaza on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian holding a foreign passport looks through her bag as she waits for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

OTTAWA -A total of 59 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members were evacuated out of Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday, Canada's foreign ministry said, fewer than initially expected.

Earlier in the day Ottawa had said a first group of 20-25 Canadians was evacuated from the Israeli-besieged Palestinian territory and another 80 people were expected to leave later on Tuesday.

"As the situation is quite fluid and unpredictable, Canadians should be prepared for significant delays at the Rafah border," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canada said Israel told it last week that more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members would be able to leave the Gaza Strip in the coming days. The Rafah crossing was closed on Nov. 4-5 and reopened late on Monday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top