Straitstimes.com header logo

Canada says citizen killed by Iranian authorities during protests

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced on X, during a trip to China, that a Canadian citizen had died in Iran "at the hands of Iranian authorities".

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced on X that a Canadian citizen had died in Iran "at the hands of Iranian authorities".

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:
  • Canada's Foreign Minister announced a Canadian citizen died in Iran, killed by Iranian authorities during protests.
  • The Canadian government condemns the killing and accuses Iran of disregarding human life amid peaceful protests.
  • Consular officials are in contact with the family; Canadians in Iran are urged to leave immediately, if safe.

AI generated

MONTREAL - Iranian authorities have killed a Canadian citizen during one of the protests that have spread across the Islamic Republic, Ottawa said on Jan 15.

“I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of Iranian authorities,” Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on X, giving no further details.

“Peaceful protests by the Iranian people – asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime’s repression and ongoing human rights violations – have led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life,” Ms Anand added.

A Canadian foreign ministry official, speaking on background, told AFP that Ottawa understands the individual was killed by Iranian authorities during a protest.

In a separate statement, the foreign ministry said consular officials have been in touch with the individual’s family in Canada.

“Canada strongly condemns the horrific killing of protesters in Iran,” the statement said.

“Canadians in Iran should leave now if they can do so safely,” the statement added, addressing the estimated 3,000 Canadians thought to still be in the Islamic Republic. AFP

More on this topic
Four Arab states urged against US-Iran escalation, official says
Back from Iran, Pakistani students say they heard gunshots while confined to campus
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.