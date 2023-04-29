Canada’s Trudeau points to ‘slave labour’ in China lithium production

WASHINGTON - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday linked the production of lithium in China to “slave labour” as he discussed his own country’s efforts to ramp up production of the metal used in electric vehicle and other batteries.

Canada has significant sources of lithium, Mr Trudeau said, but China has made strategic choices over the decades that have made it by far the world’s largest producer.

“If we’re honest... the lithium produced in Canada is going to be more expensive. Because we don’t use slave labour,” Mr Trudeau said, in remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

“Because we put forward environmental responsibility as something we actually expect to be abided by. Because we count on working with, in partnership, with Indigenous peoples, paying their living wages, expecting security and safety standards.”

A representative for the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa did not respond to a request for comment.

Canada last year announced a tougher policy on critical mineral investment - particularly from China - as it worked to shore up its domestic supply after the global pandemic exposed supply chain problems.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, if the pandemic taught us anything, it’s resilience, redundancy and reliability in our supply chains,” Mr Trudeau said.

The United States has alleged use of forced labour by China in sectors including mining and construction.

Last year, a US law took effect banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labour.