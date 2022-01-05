Canada reaches agreements to compensate indigenous children over discriminatory system

A dancer from the Toronto indigenous community embraces a child during a June 2021 rally at the city's Ryerson University, after the remains of 215 children were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
17 min ago

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Canada announced on Tuesday (Jan 4) in principle agreements totalling C$40 billion (S$42 billion) to compensate First Nations children who were taken from their families and put into the welfare system, a major step towards reconciliation with the country's indigenous people.

The agreements include C$20 billion for potentially hundreds of thousands of First Nations children who were removed from their families, who did not get services or who experienced delays in receiving services.

Another C$20 billion is to reform the system over the next five years.

The government said last month it was setting aside C$40 billion for compensation and reform but announced the details on Tuesday.

The agreements come almost 15 years after the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society brought forward a human rights complaint.

The reform deal includes C$2,500 in preventive care per child and provisions for children in foster care to receive support beyond age 18.

Funding aimed at reform and preventive services should start flowing in April but these agreements are not yet final and they may not end the legal battle, said Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

"I see it as words on paper," she told Reuters.

"I judge victory when I can walk into a community and a child is able to say to me, 'My life is better than it was yesterday.' Nothing in these words actually changes children's lives until it's implemented."

Indigenous children are over-represented in foster care across Canada.

More On This Topic
Canada's Trudeau says it was a 'mistake' to go on vacation on indigenous holiday
Court backs ruling that Canada must compensate indigenous foster children for discrimination

Canada's Human Rights Tribunal repeatedly found child and family services discriminated against First Nations children, in part by under-funding services on reserves so children were removed from their homes and taken off-reserve to get those services.

Canada admitted its systems were discriminatory but repeatedly fought orders for it to pay compensation and fund reforms, including in a federal court case it lost last year and sought to appeal, and an attempt it announced last summer to overturn another tribunal decision ordering funding of capital assets and preventive services.

More On This Topic
More than 160 unmarked graves found near indigenous Canadian school
Protesters demand probe into Canada indigenous schools

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.