Canada PM Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking news during wildfires

Some people fleeing wildfires complained that the ban prevented them from sharing important data about the fires. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted Meta for banning domestic news from its platforms as wildfires rage, saying up-to-date information during a crisis is crucial.

“Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people’s safety,” he told a televised news conference in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island, saying the company’s actions were “inconceivable.”

Trudeau’s comments represent the latest government attack on Meta, which this month started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

Federal Liberal cabinet ministers last week described the ban as reckless and irresponsible. Some people fleeing wildfires complained to domestic media that the ban prevented them from sharing important data about the fires.

“It’s time for us to expect more from corporations like Facebook that are making billions of dollars off of Canadians,” Trudeau said.

Meta was not immediately available for comment.

A company spokesperson previously pointed out that Canadians can still access information from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organisations on the platform.

Facebook has also activated the “Safety Check” feature that allows users to spread the word that they are safe in the wake of a natural disaster or a crisis. REUTERS

