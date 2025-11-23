Canada PM Carney says world can move on without US, stresses new ties

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has focused on reducing the Canadian economy’s reliance on the US.

JOHANNESBURG – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the world can make progress on a range of issues without the US, and that consensus reached at a Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ meeting in Johannesburg this weekend carries weight despite a boycott by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

South Africa, the G-20 host for 2025, defied the US by releasing a declaration from the meeting.

Mr Trump ordered the stayaway after repeating a debunked claim that White Afrikaner farmers in South Africa are being subjected to a genocide , and Washington said only a chairman’s summary could be released from the gathering in the absence of the US.

The summit “brought together nations representing three-quarters of the world’s population, two-thirds of global gross domestic product and three-quarters of the world’s trade, and that’s without the United States formally attending”, Mr Carney told a press conference in Johannesburg on Nov 23.

“It’s a reminder that the centre of gravity in the global economy is shifting.”

Mr Carney took office earlier in 2025 after running a campaign that pushed back against Mr Trump’s imposition of tariffs on its northern neighbour and suggestions it could become part of US territory .

Mr Carney has focused on reducing the Canadian economy’s reliance on the US.

At the press conference, he detailed his attempts to strengthen ties with nations ranging from South Africa to India and China.

After a Nov 20 meeting in Abu Dhabi with the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Gulf country committed to investing C$70 billion (S$64.9 billion) in Canada, Mr Carney said, without providing specific details.

That is the biggest investment pledge Canada has ever received.

“We’re signing new deals and finding new investors to fuel our plans for Canada’s economic ambition,” he said. “We’ll expand trade and catalyse investment in increased partnerships across a range of areas from artificial intelligence to energy in the Indo-Pacific and Europe.”

Mr Carney met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Nov 22, congratulated him on holding a successful G-20 summit, reiterated Canada’s support for his presidency of the bloc and pledged to build closer economic ties, according to a statement.

The Canadian leader said he was due to meet Mr Narendra Modi, India’s leader, in Johannesburg on Nov 23 and they are working on improving strained relations.

In 2023, Canada said Indian agents may have been involved in assassinating a Canadian citizen of Indian origin on its soil – an allegation New Delhi rejected.

Mr Carney emphasised that he will not have his agenda dictated by Mr Trump.

“I’ll speak to him again when it matters,” he said. “I don’t have a burning issue to speak with the President about right now. When America wants to come back and have the discussions on the trade side, we will have those discussions.” BLOOMBERG