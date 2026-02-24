Canada plans to assist Cuba while Washington squeezes the island

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People wait at a bus stop after Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced that his government would roll out a plan to confront fuel shortages as the US moves to block the supply of oil, in Havana, Cuba on Feb 5, 2026.

Canada said on Feb 23 it plans to provide assistance to Cuba while the island grapples with fuel shortages after Washington moved to choke off Cuba’s oil supplies .

Washington has escalated a pressure campaign against the Communist-run island and long-time US foe in recent weeks.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has moved to block all oil from reaching Cuba, including that from ally Venezuela, pushing up prices for food and transportation and prompting severe fuel shortages and hours of blackouts.

“We are preparing a plan to assist. We are not prepared at this point to provide any further details of an announcement,” Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on Feb 23 , without giving details on what such an assistance will include.

The UN has warned that if Cuba’s energy needs are not met, it could cause a humanitarian crisis. Canada said last week it was monitoring the situation in Cuba and was concerned about “the increasing risk of a humanitarian crisis” there.

Emboldened by the US military’s seizure of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid in January, Mr Trump has repeatedly talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its leadership.

Washington and Ottawa have also had tensions under Mr Trump over issues like trade tariffs, Mr Trump’s rhetoric towards Greenland, Ottawa’s attempt to warm ties with Beijing and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s remarks that “middle powers” should act together to avoid being victimised by US hegemony.

Mr Trump has said “Cuba will be failing pretty soon”, adding that Venezuela, once the island’s top supplier, has not recently sent oil or money to Cuba.

The UN human rights office has said the US raid in which Maduro was seized was a violation of international law. Human rights experts cast Mr Trump’s foreign policy and his focus on exploiting Venezuelan oil and squeezing Cuba as echoing an imperialist approach. REUTERS