Canada might be able to double exports to China, Chinese foreign minister says during rare visit

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Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand (right) and Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi posing for a photo ahead of a bilateral meeting in Ottawa, on May 29.

OTTAWA - China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said on May 29 that Canada could surpass its goal of increasing exports to China by 50 per cent by 2030 during a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Mr Wang said he thought Canada’s exports to China could increase by 100 per cent, building on momentum between the countries.

Mr Wang is on a three-day visit to Canada, the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister in a decade and the latest step to improve ties.

Wang is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Mark Carney at 2pm ET (2am on May 30 in Singapore), the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Canada and China struck an initial trade deal in January to slash tariffs on electric vehicles and canola, when Mr Carney became the first Canadian prime minister to visit China since 2017.

China is Canada’s second-largest trading partner, and Mr Carney has sought to reduce his country’s overwhelming reliance on the United States after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, a longtime ally.

“Canada is focused on growing our economy and diversifying our trading relationships,” Ms Anand said during the meeting.

“The Canada-China economic relationship is significant,” she said.

The two ministers met after the Canadian warship HMCS Charlottetown completed a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on May 23.

China said on May 29 it firmly opposes any attempt by any country to undermine its sovereignty and security “under the pretext of freedom of navigation.” REUTERS