Canada clears world's first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccine named Covifenz was jointly developed by Medicago Inc and GlaxoSmithKline. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
50 min ago

OTTAWA (BLOOMBERG) - The world's first plant-derived Covid-19 vaccine was cleared for use in Canada, creating a novel immunisation to combat the virus from a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp and Philip Morris International.

The vaccine named Covifenz was jointly developed by Medicago Inc, a biopharma company owned by Mitsubishi Chemical and Philip Morris and based in Quebec City, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

It will be available for adults aged 18 to 64, Medicago and Glaxo said in a statement Thursday (Feb 24).

The approval gives people who are hesitant to take currently available vaccines made by Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc another option.

Many countries are struggling to raise vaccination rates and are requiring citizens to be immunised to get into restaurants, shopping malls trains and planes.

The company hopes Covifenz will generate about US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) a year eventually, Mitsubishi Chemical's Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Gilson said in an interview last week.

The vaccine is easier to transport and store than rival mRNA shots, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, since it doesn't need to be kept at ultra-low temperatures, he said.

Covifenz is made from proteins, grown in plants, that look like the virus that causes Covid-19 to the human immune system, according to Medicago's website.

The vaccine also uses Glaxo's pandemic adjuvant, a substance that boosts the immune system's response.

Medicago has a contract with the Canadian government to supply up to 76 million doses of the vaccine and is in talks with other countries about potential agreements, Chief Executive Officer Takashi Nagao has said.

The immunisation was granted fast-track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in February 2021.

The vaccine demonstrated 71 per cent efficacy against multiple variants of the virus in December, Medicago said.

It was 75 per cent effective against the highly-infectious Delta variant and nearly 89 per cent effective against the Gamma variant first identified in Brazil.

The Omicron variant wasn't circulating when the trial was conducted, and the company is planning future tests against that strain.

More On This Topic
Sanofi says its Covid-19 vaccine results show 100% efficacy against severe disease
UK pledges $290m to global vaccine drive
Related Stories
New Covid-19 measures slated to start on Feb 25 postponed due to infection surge
'Acute phase' of Covid-19 pandemic could end by mid-year: WHO
Hong Kong tycoons offer land for hospitals to aid Covid-19 fight
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Covid-hit Queen Elizabeth speaks to British PM Johnson by phone
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top