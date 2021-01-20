Canada clears Boeing 737 Max to resume flying

OTTAWA • Canada's transport ministry has approved the Boeing 737 Max to fly again in the country starting today, ending a nearly two-year grounding following two deadly crashes.

After a review of design changes and additional pilot training for the jetliner, Transport Canada said on Monday it "will lift the existing Notice to Airmen which prohibits commercial operation of the aircraft in Canadian airspace on Jan 20, 2021". Its statement said "this will allow for the return to service of the aircraft in Canada".

Canadian airlines are expected to be ready to return the aircraft to service "in the coming days and weeks", it said. Air Canada said it would resume Boeing 737 Max commercial operations on Feb 1. The airline said the aircraft would gradually return to its North American route network.

Canada's No. 2 carrier WestJet has said it would return its Boeing 737 Max fleet to the skies tomorrow, after Boeing addressed technical issues and improved pilot training. Sunwing also has 737 Max planes in its fleet.

The 737 Max crisis began with a 2018 crash of the jet in Indonesia, followed by another in March 2019 in Ethiopia, which killed a total of 346 people and saw the aircraft taken out of service across the globe.

Brazil was the first country to allow it to return to service, starting with a domestic flight last month by Brazilian budget carrier Gol, followed by American Airlines in the United States.

