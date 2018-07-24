Canada arrests man who tried to stab guard on Parliament Hill: Media

OTTAWA (AFP) - Canadian police have arrested a man who tried to stab a member of the ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday (July 23), the defense ministry said.

“Due to the quick reaction of our soldiers, RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and Parliamentary Protective Services, the potential threat was identified and neutralised,” the defense ministry said in an e-mail to AFP. “No one was injured during this incident.”

The man was arrested at about 10.15 am (10.15pm Singapore time) on the lawn of Parliament Hill, during the daily changing of the guard parade, a popular tourist attraction.

Ottawa police have opened an inquiry into the matter, the defense ministry said, without offering further details.

In October 2014, a gunman shot and fatally wounded a soldier guarding the tomb of the unknown soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, before opening fire inside the nearby parliament building where he was shot and killed.

That attack came two days after a radicalised Canadian Muslim used his car to run over two soldiers south of Montreal, killing one of them.