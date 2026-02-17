Canada announces new chief trade negotiator to the United States

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. - December 5, 2025 Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TORONTO, Feb 16 - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Monday the appointment of public servant Janice Charette as the next chief trade negotiator to the United States.

Charette will act as a senior advisor to the Prime Minister and to Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade on the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Canada sends about 70% of its exports to the United States. CUSMA, also known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is a continental trade pact that has shielded much of Canada's exports from U.S. tariffs. It is up for joint review by a July 1 deadline.

“With four decades of experience in public policy and diplomacy, Janice Charette brings extraordinary leadership, expertise, and a deep commitment to advancing Canada’s interests," Carney said.

"As Chief Trade Negotiator, she will advance Canadian interests and a strengthened trade and investment relationship that benefits workers and industries in both Canada and the United States.”

Charette has twice served as clerk of the Privy Council and secretary to the Cabinet, according to the statement. The clerk of the Privy Council is the head of the civil service in Canada. REUTERS