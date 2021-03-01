For Subscribers
Power Play
Can the US deter China from attacking Taiwan?
As China flexes its military muscle, American foreign policy establishment offers ways to stop Beijing from using it against the island. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
American officials and scholars have increasingly voiced concerns about China's growing assertiveness towards Taiwan and the erosion of the United States' ability to deter Beijing from using force against the island.
Their worries about the potential for open and direct conflict have led them to call for more military and diplomatic muscle to be put into preventing war over Taiwan.
