Power Play

Can the US deter China from attacking Taiwan?

As China flexes its military muscle, American foreign policy establishment offers ways to stop Beijing from using it against the island. &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

US Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

American officials and scholars have increasingly voiced concerns about China's growing assertiveness towards Taiwan and the erosion of the United States' ability to deter Beijing from using force against the island.

Their worries about the potential for open and direct conflict have led them to call for more military and diplomatic muscle to be put into preventing war over Taiwan.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 01, 2021, with the headline 'Can the US deter China from attacking Taiwan?'. Subscribe
Topics: 