California university cancels Muslim valedictorian's speech, citing safety concerns

LOS ANGELES - The University of Southern California (USC), citing safety concerns and passions around the latest Middle East conflict, has cancelled its valedictorian speech from a Muslim student who said she was being silenced by anti-Palestinian hatred for her views on human rights.

USC Provost Andrew Guzman said in a statement on April 15 that the decision to scrub the traditional valedictorian address at next month’s graduation had “nothing to do with freedom of speech” and was simply aimed at protecting campus security.

The valedictorian, biomedical engineering major Asna Tabassum, in her own statement challenged the university’s rationale, questioning “whether USC’s decision to revoke my invitation to speak is made solely on the basis of safety”.

Mr Guzman’s statement did not refer to Ms Tabassum by name, or specify what about her speech, background or political views had raised concerns. Nor did it detail any particular threats.

The provost referred more broadly to how “discussion relating to the selection of our valedictorian had taken on an alarming tenor” in recent days.

“The intensity of feelings, fueled by both social media and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, has grown to include many voices outside of USC and has escalated to the point of creating substantial risks relating to security and disruption at commencement,” he wrote.

Public safety officials and civil rights advocates have reported a rise in hate crimes against Muslims, Jews, Arabs and Palestinians in the United States, along with heightened tensions on college campuses related to the Israel-Gaza war, since the conflict erupted on Oct 7.

According to Ms Tabassum, who described herself as a “first-generation South Asian-American Muslim”, USC officials refused in an April 14 meeting with her to share details of the university’s security assessment.

USC did not respond to Reuters’ request for further comment.

Ms Tabassum said she also was told USC possessed the ability “to take appropriate safety measures for my valedictory speech” but opted not to because a tougher security posture was “not what the university wants to ‘present as an image.’“

Instead, Ms Tabassum said USC was “caving to fear and rewarding hatred”, which she said was being directed by “anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian voices” targeting her “because of my uncompromising belief in human rights for all”.

Neither Ms Tabassum nor USC made explicit mention of the Israel-Gaza war. But local media reported some groups had demanded USC revoke her valedictorian status because of a link on her social media that they said contained antisemitic language.

Ms Tabassum’s Instagram account had a link that directed users to a slideshow about “what’s happening in Palestine and how to help.” It advocated for “one Palestinian state” and “the complete abolishment of the state of Israel.”