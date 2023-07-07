ByteDance launches new music streaming service in Brazil, Indonesia

SAO PAULO – Chinese company ByteDance, which owns short-video company TikTok, on Thursday said it will launch a new music streaming service in Brazil and Indonesia as it tries to become a player in those markets.

The initiative is a new attempt by ByteDance, as the company in a statement said that it will stop its existing music streaming service, Resso, as of Sept 5 in both countries.

Resso will maintain its operations only in India, the company added.

Media reports late in 2022 said ByteDance is planning an expansion into more countries of its music streaming service, a market currently led by companies like Spotify.

TikTok Music will have three monthly plans in Brazil that will cost between 8.5 reais and 26.9 reais (between S$2.35 and S$7.40), data on its website showed, slightly below the service price that Spotify offers. REUTERS

