WASHINGTON – The hopeful language of one and the colourful metaphor of the other after a phone call between the leaders of the United States and China seemed to signal the maturing of relations between the two superpowers.

While the White House called the April 2 conversation between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping “candid and constructive”, Beijing went further, saying that ties with the US were starting to stabilise. It also put a more colourful spin on the 105-minute call.