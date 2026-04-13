Businessman Rafael Lopez Aliaga leads Peru's presidential vote with 23.4%, official count shows

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Peru's presidential candidate Rafael Lopez Aliaga leaves after voting at a polling station during the general election, in Lima, Peru April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Leslie Moreno

LIMA, April 12 - Right-leaning candidate Rafael Lopez Aliaga is leading Peru's presidential race with 23.4% of the votes, early results of the official vote count showed Sunday.

Center-left candidate Jorge Nieto trailed with 16.4% of votes, with 5% of ballots counted.

A third candidate, right-wing Keiko Fujimori, had 16.1% of the votes.

If no candidate clears the 50% threshold needed to win outright, the two most-voted candidates would advance to a second round, scheduled for June 7. REUTERS